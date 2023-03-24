EMMA BRATTEN-NOICE

Villa Grove softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coleman Hawkins.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Bengals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

SHELBY McGEE

Salt Fork girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alec Harrison.

➜ Her favorite team is ... IUPUI women’s track and field.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

LILLIAN MONTGOMERY

Heritage girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Raina Terry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

EMMALEE TROVER

Danville softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Eva Hudson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

