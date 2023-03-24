EMMA BRATTEN-NOICE
Villa Grove softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coleman Hawkins.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Bengals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
SHELBY McGEE
Salt Fork girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alec Harrison.
➜ Her favorite team is ... IUPUI women’s track and field.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
LILLIAN MONTGOMERY
Heritage girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Raina Terry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
EMMALEE TROVER
Danville softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Eva Hudson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.