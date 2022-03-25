Listen to this article

KARLEE EASTHAM

LeRoy softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

PAIGE GEORGE

Heritage softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.

DAWSON MAGRINI

St. Thomas More baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Najee Harris.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

TRISTAN RUPPERT

Sullivan baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

