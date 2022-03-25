KARLEE EASTHAM
LeRoy softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
PAIGE GEORGE
Heritage softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.
DAWSON MAGRINI
St. Thomas More baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Najee Harris.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
TRISTAN RUPPERT
Sullivan baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derek Jeter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.