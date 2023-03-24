SALVADOR GUERRERO
Schlarman boys' track and field
His favorite athlete is ... Canelo Alvarez.
His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
DYLAN HYLBERT
Iroquois West baseball
His favorite athlete is ... Paul Konerko.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Bulls-Warriors game.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
BRYNLEE POHLMANN
Urbana softball
Her favorite athlete is ... Yazzy Avila.
Her favorite team is ... U.S. softball.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.
EMMA VAZQUEZ
Arcola girls' track and field
Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
Her favorite team is ... Illinois women's basketball.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.