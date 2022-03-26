Listen to this article

TYLER ALTENBAUMER

St. Joseph-Ogden baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Albert Pujols.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

ALIVIA SCHMINK

Milford/Cissna Park softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rachel Garcia.

➜ Her favorite team is ... UCLA.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

HANNAH SWANSON

Monticello girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.

ALLIE THURSTON

Danville softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sierra Romero.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

