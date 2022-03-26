TYLER ALTENBAUMER
St. Joseph-Ogden baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Albert Pujols.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
ALIVIA SCHMINK
Milford/Cissna Park softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rachel Garcia.
➜ Her favorite team is ... UCLA.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
HANNAH SWANSON
Monticello girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.
ALLIE THURSTON
Danville softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sierra Romero.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.