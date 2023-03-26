BRYSON BREWER
Hoopeston Area boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
NATALIE CLAPP
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ella Myers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
BRENDAN GRAVEN
Unity boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eric Vlahovich.
➜ His favorite team is ... Arizona State men’s track and field.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... curling.
GRACE HARDIN
St. Thomas More softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lisa Fernandez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
KEIMONTE LEWIS
Rantoul boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Lyles.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
ADA OSAJI
Judah Christian girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
MAKENNA RAUCH
Clinton girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.
ABBY SABALASKEY
Westville softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma State softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
JACOB TRUSNER
Monticello baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dan Vogelbach.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Oakland Athletics.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Texas Longhorns baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... hockey.