03132023 2 Bryson Brewer tr

Bryson Brewer, Hoopeston Area, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRYSON BREWER

Hoopeston Area boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

03132023 1 Natalie Clapp sb

Natalie Clapp, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

NATALIE CLAPP

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ella Myers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

03132023 Brendan Graven tr 1

Brendan Graven, Unity, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRENDAN GRAVEN

Unity boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eric Vlahovich.

➜ His favorite team is ... Arizona State men’s track and field.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... curling.

03132023 Grace Hardin sb 2

Grace Hardin, St. Thomas More, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

GRACE HARDIN

St. Thomas More softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lisa Fernandez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

03132023 Keimonte Lewis tr 2

Keimonte Lewis, Rantoul, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KEIMONTE LEWIS

Rantoul boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Noah Lyles.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Ada Osaji tr

Ada Osaji, Judah Christian, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ADA OSAJI

Judah Christian girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Makenna Rauch tr

Makenna Rauch, Clinton, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MAKENNA RAUCH

Clinton girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.

03132023 Abby Sabalaskey sb 1

Abby Sabalaskey, Westville, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ABBY SABALASKEY

Westville softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma State softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

03132023 Jacob Trusner bb 1

Jacob Trusner, Monticello, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

JACOB TRUSNER

Monticello baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dan Vogelbach.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Oakland Athletics.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Texas Longhorns baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... hockey.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).