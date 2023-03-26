NESSA BLEILL
Champaign Central softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Taybor Pepper.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Reds.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
CARTER JOHNSON
Mahomet-Seymour baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the men’s basketball Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
MARY KATHRYN KLUESNER
St. Thomas More girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Payton Kaiser.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the women’s World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
DANIEL LACY
Centennial boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Floyd Mayweather.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.