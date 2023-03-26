NESSA BLEILL

Champaign Central softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Taybor Pepper.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Reds.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

CARTER JOHNSON

Mahomet-Seymour baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the men’s basketball Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

MARY KATHRYN KLUESNER

St. Thomas More girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Payton Kaiser.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the women’s World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

DANIEL LACY

Centennial boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Floyd Mayweather.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

