Listen to this article

KELLEN DeSCHEPPER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Drew Brees.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • football.

SARA HEWERDINE

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and fieldHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Misty Copeland.

Her favorite team is ...

  • U.S. women’s volleyball.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Summer Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • volleyball.

JOSEPH SCHEELE

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Dennis Rodman.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Indiana Pacers.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Indianapolis 500.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ..

  • . beach volleyball.

LAINEY SOMERS

Champaign Central girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Claudia Larrison.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • a Chicago Bulls game.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos