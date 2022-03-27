KELLEN DeSCHEPPER
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Drew Brees.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- football.
SARA HEWERDINE
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and fieldHer favorite athlete is ...
- Misty Copeland.
Her favorite team is ...
- U.S. women’s volleyball.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Summer Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- volleyball.
JOSEPH SCHEELE
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Dennis Rodman.
His favorite team is ...
- the Indiana Pacers.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Indianapolis 500.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ..
- . beach volleyball.
LAINEY SOMERS
Champaign Central girls’ soccer
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Claudia Larrison.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- a Chicago Bulls game.
Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.