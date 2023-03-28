KADE ALUMBAUGH

Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... T.J. Hockenson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Detroit Lions.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

CHRIS BOYD

Tuscola boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ben Hornaday.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

CECILIA GOODIN

GCMS girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

HAVEN MAPLE

Watseka girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s track and field.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

