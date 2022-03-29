VIVIEN GRIFFIN
Iroquois West girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a gymnastics meet.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.
AUBREY PETERS
BHRA girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
HAYDEN PRUNKARD
Salt Fork baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Blake Norton.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
MAXINE VAN DER DONK
Uni High girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yuzuru Hanyu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Manchester United.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Cup Final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... cross-country.