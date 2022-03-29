Listen to this article

VIVIEN GRIFFIN

Iroquois West girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a gymnastics meet.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

AUBREY PETERS

BHRA girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

HAYDEN PRUNKARD

Salt Fork baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Blake Norton.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

MAXINE VAN DER DONK

Uni High girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yuzuru Hanyu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Manchester United.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Cup Final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... cross-country.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos