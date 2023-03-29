KYLA BULLINGTON

Armstrong-Potomac softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

CHASE CLUTTEUR

Milford baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Pedro Cerrano.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

MADDUX MARCUM

Le Roy boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dain Dainja.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... water polo.

SCOTT WEBB

Clinton boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Olivia Dunne.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

