Listen to this article

MIA HAUSMANN

Tuscola girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

KADEN MINGEE

Georgetown-RF/Chrisman baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

ETHAN RABB

Armstrong-Potomac boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wilt Chamberlain.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

AVA VOLLMER

Villa Grove girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... golf.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos