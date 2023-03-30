SAM BENDER

Villa Grove baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois track and field meet.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... track and field.

CABOTT CRAFT

St. Thomas More boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Brown.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

KAM ROSS

Centennial baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Enrique Bradfield Jr.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

PETER SMITH

Champaign Central boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.

