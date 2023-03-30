SAM BENDER
Villa Grove baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois track and field meet.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... track and field.
CABOTT CRAFT
St. Thomas More boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Brown.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
KAM ROSS
Centennial baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Enrique Bradfield Jr.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
PETER SMITH
Champaign Central boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.