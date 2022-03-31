BRENDAN GRAVEN
Unity boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Schumacher.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
HAVEN MAPLE
Watseka girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
SAMANTHA VALENTINE
St. Thomas More softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite activity besides softball is ... scholastic bowl.
MACY WIRTZ
Urbana girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hope Breslin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... figure skating.