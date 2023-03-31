KYLAN ARNDT

Fisher softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Elicia Acosta.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... swimming.

ALEXA BAILEY

Hoopeston Area softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

MARIYAH BROWN

Danville girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Angel Rice.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Top Gun Cheer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Allstar Cheerleading Championships.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cheer.

CLAIRE MEYER

Tuscola softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chris Boyd.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Lake Land.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... bass fishing.

