KYLAN ARNDT
Fisher softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Elicia Acosta.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... swimming.
ALEXA BAILEY
Hoopeston Area softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
MARIYAH BROWN
Danville girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Angel Rice.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Top Gun Cheer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Allstar Cheerleading Championships.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cheer.
CLAIRE MEYER
Tuscola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chris Boyd.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Lake Land.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... bass fishing.