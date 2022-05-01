BEN BROWN
Hoopeston Area baseball
His favorite athlete is ... Luka Doncic.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
ZANDER HUGHES
Westville boys' track and field
His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
ALLIE MORRIS
Oakwood girls' track and field
Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.
Her favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
GRACE SCHMITZ
St. Joseph-Ogden girls' track and field
Her favorite athlete is ... Sandy Morris.
Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.