BEN BROWN

Hoopeston Area baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Luka Doncic.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

ZANDER HUGHES

Westville boys' track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

ALLIE MORRIS

Oakwood girls' track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.

Her favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

GRACE SCHMITZ

St. Joseph-Ogden girls' track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Sandy Morris.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.

