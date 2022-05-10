ISAIAH ADAMS
Prairie Central boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Donovan Mitchell.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Utah Jazz.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals or Olympic track and field.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
GRANT HENDERSHOT
Judah Christian baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
COLE PEMBLE
Blue Ridge boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
CALLIE WARLOW
LeRoy softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.