ISAIAH ADAMS

Prairie Central boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Donovan Mitchell.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Utah Jazz.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals or Olympic track and field.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

GRANT HENDERSHOT

Judah Christian baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

COLE PEMBLE

Blue Ridge boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

CALLIE WARLOW

LeRoy softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

