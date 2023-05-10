MIKAYLA BLANKE
Uni High girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ Her favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
MATTHEW MILLER
Oakwood baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
CHLOE REARDON
Villa Grove softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Heather VonLanken.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... track and field.
PAYTON YOUNG
Danville baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.