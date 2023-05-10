03132023 Mikayla Blanke soc 2

Mikayla Blanke, UNI, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MIKAYLA BLANKE

Uni High girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ Her favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

Matthew Miller, Oakwood, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MATTHEW MILLER

Oakwood baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Chloe Reardon, Villa Grove, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CHLOE REARDON

Villa Grove softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Heather VonLanken.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... track and field.

Payton Young, Danville, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

PAYTON YOUNG

Danville baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

