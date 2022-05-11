Listen to this article
Chloe Griffin, SB, Clinton, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

CHLOE GRIFFIN

Clinton softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.

Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Morgan Moll, SB, SULL, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

MORGAN MOLL

Sullivan softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.

Kayla Nelson , TR, UNITY, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KAYLA NELSON

Unity girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... women’s Olympic track and field.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

Nick Warren , BB, M/CP, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

NICHOLAS WARREN

Milford baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Game 7 of the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

