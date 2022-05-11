CHLOE GRIFFIN
Clinton softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
MORGAN MOLL
Sullivan softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.
KAYLA NELSON
Unity girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... women’s Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
NICHOLAS WARREN
Milford baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Game 7 of the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.