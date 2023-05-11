KEIRA HOHLBAUCH

Arcola softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordy Bahl.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

LILY MONIGOLD

Le Roy girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Molly Seidel.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Le Roy track and field.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic steeplechase.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

BROOKE REEVES

Clinton softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sis Bates.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

MACIE RUSSELL

Salt Fork girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).