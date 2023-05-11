KEIRA HOHLBAUCH
Arcola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordy Bahl.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Nebraska.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
LILY MONIGOLD
Le Roy girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Molly Seidel.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Le Roy track and field.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic steeplechase.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
BROOKE REEVES
Clinton softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sis Bates.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
MACIE RUSSELL
Salt Fork girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.