RYDER JAMES
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ track & field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyson Franckey.
➜ His favorite team is ... NRG Esports.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... WWE Smackdown.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... water polo.
LILLY PLOENSE
Heritage softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Taylor Cooper.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Chicago Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
BLAKE STAAB
St. Thomas More baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.
MACKENZIE TOME
Rantoul softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cardinals game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.