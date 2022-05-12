Listen to this article

RYDER JAMES

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ track & field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyson Franckey.

➜ His favorite team is ... NRG Esports.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... WWE Smackdown.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... water polo.

LILLY PLOENSE

Heritage softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Taylor Cooper.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Chicago Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

BLAKE STAAB

St. Thomas More baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.

MACKENZIE TOME

Rantoul softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cardinals game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

