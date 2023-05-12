03132023 Ben Hornaday tr 2

Ben Hornaday, Tuscola, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BEN HORNADAY

Tuscola boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chris Boyd.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Peoria Rivermen.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

03132023 1 Joey Markstahler bb

Joey Markstahler, Heritage, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

JOEY MARKSTAHLER

Heritage baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series with the Cubs.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

03132023 Alex McHale bb 1

Alex McHale, Mahomet-Seymour, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ALEX McHALE

Mahomet-Seymour baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Barry Bonds.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... curling.

03132023 1 Riley Pruitt bb

Riley Pruitt, Blue Ridge, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

RILEY PRUITT

Blue Ridge baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Game 7 of the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).