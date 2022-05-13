JACKSON GILBERT
Urbana boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Noah Lyles.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- an Olympic 400-meter dash final.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- soccer.
KARLI JOHNSON
Danville softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Haley Cruse.
Her favorite team is ...
- Alabama.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Women’s College World Series.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- boxing.
PEYTON RHODES
Iroquois West baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Devin Booker.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- basketball.
ARIANA WARREN
Arcola softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ..
- . a Bulls game.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.