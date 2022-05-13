Listen to this article

JACKSON GILBERT

Urbana boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Noah Lyles.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • an Olympic 400-meter dash final.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • soccer.

KARLI JOHNSON

Danville softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Haley Cruse.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Alabama.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • boxing.

PEYTON RHODES

Iroquois West baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Devin Booker.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • basketball.

ARIANA WARREN

Arcola softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ..

  • . a Bulls game.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos