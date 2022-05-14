Listen to this article

EMMA BUESING

Villa Grove girls’ track and fieldHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Kofi Cockburn.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois men’s basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • March Madness.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • basketball.

HUNTER MEYER

Watseka boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Jimmy Butler.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Final Four.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • basketball.

ALLISON PICKETT

Hoopeston Area girls’ track and fieldHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Anthony Rizzo.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • a Cubs game.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • cross-country.

BRAYDEN SMITH

Mahomet-Seymour baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Willson Contreras.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

