EMMA BUESING
Villa Grove girls’ track and fieldHer favorite athlete is ...
- Kofi Cockburn.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois men’s basketball.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- March Madness.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- basketball.
HUNTER MEYER
Watseka boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Jimmy Butler.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Final Four.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- basketball.
ALLISON PICKETT
Hoopeston Area girls’ track and fieldHer favorite athlete is ...
- Anthony Rizzo.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- a Cubs game.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- cross-country.
BRAYDEN SMITH
Mahomet-Seymour baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Willson Contreras.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.