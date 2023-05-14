EZRA BERNHARD
Champaign Central boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jaylen Brown.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the French Open.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
EMMA DEVOCELLE
St. Thomas More girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emily Herges.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
JOSHUA GERNAND
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ His favorite sport besides track & field is ... basketball.
CONNOR HALE
St. Joseph-Ogden baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trevor Bauer.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
AVERY LOSCHEN
Centennial softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Madisyn Schrad.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the San Diego Padres.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a boxing match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
KAILEE OTTO
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lucas Otto.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
SAVANNAH SHUMATE
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Valarie Allman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Sky.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track & field is ... basketball.
JACK BUCKALEW
Monticello baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Ryan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.
AUSTIN LANGENDORF
Unity baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Will Cowan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... Wiffle ball.
VALERIE SIMPSON
Hoopeston Area girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jessica Ramsey.
➜ Her favorite team is ... LSU women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track & field is ... basketball.
LUKE TRUMAN
Milford/Cissna Park boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryan Shaw.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track & field is ... football.