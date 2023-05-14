03132023 Austin Langendorf bb 2

Austin Langendorf, Unity, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
03132023 1 Ezra Bernhard ten

Ezra Bernhard, Champaign Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Wed., March 1, 2023.

EZRA BERNHARD

Champaign Central boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jaylen Brown.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the French Open.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

03132023 Emma Devocelle soc 1

Emma Devocelle, St. Thomas More, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

EMMA DEVOCELLE

St. Thomas More girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emily Herges.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Joshua Gernand tr
Joshua Gernand, BHRA, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Wed., March 1, 2023.

JOSHUA GERNAND

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ His favorite sport besides track & field is ... basketball.

03132023 Connor Hale bb 1

Connor Hale, St. Joseph-Ogden, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CONNOR HALE

St. Joseph-Ogden baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trevor Bauer.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Avery Loschen sb

Avery Loschen, Centennial, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

AVERY LOSCHEN

Centennial softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Madisyn Schrad.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the San Diego Padres.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a boxing match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Kailee Otto sb

Kailee Otto, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KAILEE OTTO

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lucas Otto.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Savannah Shumate tr

Savannah Shumate, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

SAVANNAH SHUMATE

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Valarie Allman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Sky.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track & field is ... basketball.

03132023 Jack Buckalew bb 1

Jack Buckalew, Monticello, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

JACK BUCKALEW

Monticello baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Ryan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.

03132023 Austin Langendorf bb 1

Austin Langendorf, Unity, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

AUSTIN LANGENDORF

Unity baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Will Cowan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... Wiffle ball.

03132023 1 Valerie Simpson tr

Valerie Simpson, Hoopeston Area, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

VALERIE SIMPSON

Hoopeston Area girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jessica Ramsey.

➜ Her favorite team is ... LSU women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track & field is ... basketball.

03132023 Luke Truman tr 1

Luke Truman, Milford w/Cissna Park, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

LUKE TRUMAN

Milford/Cissna Park boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryan Shaw.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track & field is ... football.

