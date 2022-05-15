Listen to this article
OLIVIA BIRGE

Salt Fork girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Emily Moudy.

Her favorite team is ... Illinois State track and field.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a March Madness championship.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

KALLIE EVANS

Fisher softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a basketball game.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

AUDREY TAYLOR

BHRA girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Green Bay Packers game.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cricket.

ADDISON WALLACE

Monticello softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

