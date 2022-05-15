OLIVIA BIRGE
Salt Fork girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emily Moudy.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois State track and field.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a March Madness championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
KALLIE EVANS
Fisher softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
AUDREY TAYLOR
BHRA girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Green Bay Packers game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cricket.
ADDISON WALLACE
Monticello softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.