Hunter Brewer, BB, GCMS, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

HUNTER BREWER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

Kevin Chen, TEN, UNI, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KEVIN CHEN

Uni High boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lucas Wood.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Philadelphia 76ers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a 76ers game.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.

Jazzi Hicks, SB, CG/B, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JAZZI HICKS

Cerro Gordo/Bement softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

Connor Lewis, TR, TUSC, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

CONNOR LEWIS

Tuscola boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... college basketball.

Coby Miller, BB, SJO, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

COBY MILLER

St. Joseph-Ogden baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Cale Steinbaugh, BB, GRF, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

CALE STEINBAUGH

Georgetown-RF/Chrisman baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Red Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

