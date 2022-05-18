HUNTER BREWER
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
KEVIN CHEN
Uni High boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lucas Wood.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Philadelphia 76ers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a 76ers game.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.
JAZZI HICKS
Cerro Gordo/Bement softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
CONNOR LEWIS
Tuscola boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... college basketball.
COBY MILLER
St. Joseph-Ogden baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
CALE STEINBAUGH
Georgetown-RF/Chrisman baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Red Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.