MAKENNA FISCUS
Tuscola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chris Boyd.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Mount Mercy Mustangs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... gymnastics.
GARRETT HUDSON
Le Roy baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
BRAYDEN MASKEL
Salt Fork baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jon Jones.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college football national final.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
CASSIE ZIMMERMAN
Blue Ridge softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lily Summers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Tennessee softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.