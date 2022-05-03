BEN BROWN
Hoopeston Area baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luka Doncic.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
ZANDER HUGHES
Westville boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
ALLIE MORRIS
Oakwood girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
GRACE SCHMITZ
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandy Morris.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.