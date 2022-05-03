Listen to this article
Ben Brown, BB, HOOP, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

BEN BROWN

Hoopeston Area baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luka Doncic.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

Zander Hughes, TR, WEST, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ZANDER HUGHES

Westville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

Allie Morris, TR, OAK, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ALLIE MORRIS

Oakwood girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

Grace Schmitz, TR, SJO, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

GRACE SCHMITZ

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandy Morris.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... tennis.

