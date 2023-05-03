KELSEY MOORE

Arcola girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

KAYLA NELSON

Unity girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Leah Buhr.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois Wesleyan track and field.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

ELLA RHODES

Iroquois West girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cannon Leonard.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

JAYLIN WHITE

Fisher boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Carter Dickey.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

