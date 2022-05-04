Listen to this article
faces--flesch
Buy Now

Hailey Flesch, SB, UNITY, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

HAILEY FLESCH

Unity softball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Erika Steinman.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • basketball.
faces--marshino
Buy Now

Emmaleah Marshino, SB, M/CP, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

EMMALEAH MARSHINO

Milford/Cissna Park softball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Gabby Wessels.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • volleyball.
faces--walker
Buy Now

Madison Walker, TR, PC, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

MADISON WALKER

Prairie Central girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Gabby Douglas.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Dallas Cowboys.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • Olympic track and field.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • cheer.
faces--wike
Buy Now

Alexis Wike, TR, BR, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ALEXIS WIKE

Blue Ridge girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Mondo Duplantis.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • a baseball game.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos