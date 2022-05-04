HAILEY FLESCH
Unity softball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Erika Steinman.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- basketball.
EMMALEAH MARSHINO
Milford/Cissna Park softball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Gabby Wessels.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- volleyball.
MADISON WALKER
Prairie Central girls’ track and field
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Gabby Douglas.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Dallas Cowboys.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- Olympic track and field.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- cheer.
ALEXIS WIKE
Blue Ridge girls’ track and field
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Mondo Duplantis.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- a baseball game.
Her favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- volleyball.