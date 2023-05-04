JACK BRAUN
Academy High boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Lionel Messi.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- swimming.
LEVI EADS
Tri-County boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois basketball.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- football.
DREW MOSER
Clinton boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Eliud Kipchoge.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Summer Olympics.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- swimming.
BRYCE SJOKEN
Rantoul baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Javy Baez.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Daytona 500.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ... hunting.