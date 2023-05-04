JACK BRAUN

Academy High boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Lionel Messi.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • swimming.

LEVI EADS

Tri-County boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois basketball.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • football.

DREW MOSER

Clinton boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Eliud Kipchoge.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Summer Olympics.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • swimming.

BRYCE SJOKEN

Rantoul baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Javy Baez.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Daytona 500.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... hunting.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).