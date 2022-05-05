Listen to this article
faces--benson
Buy Now

Brea Benson, SOC, MS, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

BREA BENSON

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Mallory Pugh.

Her favorite team is ... Arizona basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic gymnastics.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... gymnastics.

faces--kauffman
Buy Now

Liana Kauffman, SOC, Arthur Christian, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

LIANA KAUFFMAN

Arthur Christian School girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Gautrat.

Her favorite team is ... Iowa women’s basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.

faces--porter
Buy Now

Natalie Porter, SOC, Danville, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

NATALIE PORTER

Danville girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Bobby Finke.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic swimming.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... swimming.

faces--zigler
Buy Now

Bella Zigler, TR, CG/B, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

BELLA ZIGLER

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a UCLA gymnastics meet.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cheer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos