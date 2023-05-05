03132023 Carmen Gradberg tr 1

Carmen Gradberg, Prairie Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CARMEN GRADBERG

Prairie Central girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hope Solo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Mexican soccer team.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

Kalynn Little, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KALYNN LITTLE

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Owen Miller, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

OWEN MILLER

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jose Abreu.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

Matthew Thomas, Danville, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MATTHEW THOMAS

Danville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin March.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college national championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

