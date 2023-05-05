CARMEN GRADBERG
Prairie Central girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hope Solo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Mexican soccer team.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
KALYNN LITTLE
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
OWEN MILLER
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jose Abreu.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
MATTHEW THOMAS
Danville boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin March.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college national championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.