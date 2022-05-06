ELLA CARDER
Judah Christian girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sadie Carder.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.
EMMIE GERMAN
Monticello girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.
BLAKE NORTON
Salt Fork baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Hayden Prunkard.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the College World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
JAKE STEWART
Sullivan baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.