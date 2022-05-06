Listen to this article
faces--carder
Ella Carder, SOC, Judah, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ELLA CARDER

Judah Christian girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Sadie Carder.

Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.

Emma German, SOC, MONT, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

EMMIE GERMAN

Monticello girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.

Blake Norton, BB, SF, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

BLAKE NORTON

Salt Fork baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Hayden Prunkard.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the College World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

Jake Stewart, BB, SULL, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JAKE STEWART

Sullivan baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

