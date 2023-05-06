ALYSSA ACTON
St. Joseph-Ogden softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
JACK BROWN
Monticello boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tylor Bundy.
➜ His favorite team is ... Monticello.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
AMANDA HUMMEL
St. Thomas More softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... tennis.
ADENA PAUL
Heritage/Academy High softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tiffany Paul.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NCAA men’s basketball championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.