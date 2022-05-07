Listen to this article
Karson Lewsader, TR, GRF, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KARSON LEWSADER

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.

His favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

Korah Palumbo, TR , GCMS, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KORAH PALUMBO

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Aiden Johnson.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

Emma Steiner, SB, PBL, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

EMMA STEINER

Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Baylee Cosgrove.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... pickleball.

Malaki Verkler, BB, Cissna, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

MALAKI VERKLER

Cissna Park baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... track and field.

