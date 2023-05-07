03132023 Bella Brownlee sb 1

Bella Brownlee, Sullivan, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BELLA BROWNLEE

Sullivan softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aliyah Andrews.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.

03132023 2 Kyla Canales tr

Kyla Canales, Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Wed., March 1, 2023.

KYLA CANALES

Champaign Central girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Baylee Rayl.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

03132023 2 Aaron Hendron tr

Aaron Hendron, Centennial, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

AARON HENDRON

Centennial boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ramiz Imtiaz.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

03132023 2 Wyatt Hilligoss bb

Wyatt Hilligoss, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

WYATT HILLIGOSS

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

03132023 Scarlett Howards tr 1

Scarlett Howards, Villa Grove, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

SCARLETT HOWARD

Villa Grove girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Bengals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Extreme Ironing World Championships.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

03132023 Trixie Johnson tr 2

Trixie Johnson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

TRIXIE JOHNSON

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hailey Johnson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois State.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... sheep herding.

03132023 Parker McClain ten 2

Parker McClain, Urbana, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

PARKER McCLAIN

Urbana boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Cassie.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... pickleball.

03132023 1 Cameron Steinbaugh bb

Cameron Steinbaugh, Georgetown-Ridgefarm/Chrisman, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

CAMERON STEINBAUGH

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor Steinbaugh.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... fishing.

03132023 1 Izzy Swanson soc

Izzy Swanson, Arthur Christian, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

IZZY SWANSON

Arthur Christian girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Libby Henry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... skateboarding.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).