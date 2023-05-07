BELLA BROWNLEE
Sullivan softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Aliyah Andrews.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.
KYLA CANALES
Champaign Central girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Baylee Rayl.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
AARON HENDRON
Centennial boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ramiz Imtiaz.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
WYATT HILLIGOSS
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
SCARLETT HOWARD
Villa Grove girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Cincinnati Bengals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Extreme Ironing World Championships.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
TRIXIE JOHNSON
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hailey Johnson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois State.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... sheep herding.
PARKER McCLAIN
Urbana boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Cassie.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... pickleball.
CAMERON STEINBAUGH
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor Steinbaugh.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... fishing.
IZZY SWANSON
Arthur Christian girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Libby Henry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... skateboarding.