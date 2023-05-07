CANNON LEONARD
Iroquois West boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Spencer Brown.
➜ His favorite team is ... Iowa.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
NAIAH LOY
Fisher girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tennessee Volunteers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Tennessee basketball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
ABBEY MATTHEWS
Argenta-Oreana softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series with the Cardinals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
ETHAN McMASTERS
Westville baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Miller.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.