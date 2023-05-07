CANNON LEONARD

Iroquois West boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Spencer Brown.

➜ His favorite team is ... Iowa.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

NAIAH LOY

Fisher girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tennessee Volunteers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Tennessee basketball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

ABBEY MATTHEWS

Argenta-Oreana softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Series with the Cardinals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

ETHAN McMASTERS

Westville baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Miller.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).