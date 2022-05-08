Listen to this article
Claudia Larrison, SOC, Central , faces of spring 2/26/2022.

CLAUDIA LARRISON

Champaign Central girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Lainey Somers.

Her favorite team is ... Liverpool F.C.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Liverpool match.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.

Jasmyn Meeker, TR, WEST, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JASMYN MEEKER

Westville girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

Anna Park, SOC, UNI, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ANNA PARK

Uni High girls’ soccer

Her favorite athlete is ... Chloe Kim.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.

Josh Young, BB, OAK, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JOSH YOUNG

Oakwood baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

