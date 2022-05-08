CLAUDIA LARRISON
Champaign Central girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lainey Somers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Liverpool F.C.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Liverpool match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... tennis.
JASMYN MEEKER
Westville girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
ANNA PARK
Uni High girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chloe Kim.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball.
JOSH YOUNG
Oakwood baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.