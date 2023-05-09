CHRIS BROWN
Schlarman baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
LANEY DUDEN
Armstrong-Potomac softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
AIDAN MORRIS
Watseka baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
KENDYL PETRO
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a javelin contest.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... softball.