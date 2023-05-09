CHRIS BROWN

Schlarman baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

LANEY DUDEN

Armstrong-Potomac softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

AIDAN MORRIS

Watseka baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

KENDYL PETRO

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a javelin contest.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... softball.

