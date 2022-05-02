AVA ARMSTRONG
Argenta-Oreana softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
BRIANNA DIXON
Rantoul girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
ALAYNA EARLE
Clinton girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... DeAnna Price.
➜ Her favorite team is ... North Carolina.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic throwing.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
ELEANOR LAUFENBERG
Champaign Academy High girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Athing Mu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2022 track nationals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
HENRY LAUFENBERG
Uni High boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Elias Finkelman.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
SAM LAUFENBERG
Champaign Academy High boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... George Russell.
➜ His favorite team is ... Aston Martin Formula 1.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the U.S. Grand Prix.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... Formula 1.
JAKE MUNROE
Champaign Central baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mookie Betts.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
TYLER WILSON
Villa Grove baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
KATE YAHNKE
Centennial girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.