Listen to this article
faces--armstrong
Buy Now

Ava Armstrong, SB, A-O, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

AVA ARMSTRONG

Argenta-Oreana softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

faces--dixon
Buy Now

Brianna Dixon is back for her junior season at Rantoul after she won a Class 2A state title in the 100-meter hurdles and placed third in the high jump last season.

BRIANNA DIXON

Rantoul girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

faces--earle
Buy Now

Alayna Earle,TR, Clinton, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ALAYNA EARLE

Clinton girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... DeAnna Price.

➜ Her favorite team is ... North Carolina.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic throwing.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

faces--e laufenberg
Buy Now

Eleanor Laufenberg, TR, Academy, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ELEANOR LAUFENBERG

Champaign Academy High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Athing Mu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2022 track nationals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

faces--h laufenberg
Buy Now

Henry Laufenberg, TR, UNI, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

HENRY LAUFENBERG

Uni High boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Elias Finkelman.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

faces--s laufenberg
Buy Now

Sam Laufenberg, TR, Academy, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

SAM LAUFENBERG

Champaign Academy High boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... George Russell.

➜ His favorite team is ... Aston Martin Formula 1.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the U.S. Grand Prix.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... Formula 1.

faces--munroe
Buy Now

Jake Munroe, BB, CENTRAL, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JAKE MUNROE

Champaign Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mookie Betts.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

faces--wilson
Buy Now

Tyler Wilson, BB, VG, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

TYLER WILSON

Villa Grove baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Stanley Cup Final.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

faces--yahnke
Buy Now

Kate Yahnke, SOC, CENTENN, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KATE YAHNKE

Centennial girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos