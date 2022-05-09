Listen to this article
faces--bruggman
Sadie Bruggman, TR, FISH, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

SADIE BRUGGMAN

Fisher girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma State.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Olympic track meet.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

faces--chandler
Addy Chandler, SB, IW, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ADDY CHANDLER

Iroquois West softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

faces--deck
Allison Deck, SB, URB, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ALLISON DECK

Urbana softball

Her favorite athlete is ... Cat Osterman.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

faces--gooding
Raegan Gooding, TR, WAT, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

RAEGAN GOODING

Watseka girls’ track and field

Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

faces--goulding
Josh Goulding, AP, TR,faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JOSH GOULDING

Armstrong-Potomac boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Matthew Boling.

His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NBA game.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

faces--hood
Brandon Hood, TEN, STM, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

BRANDON HOOD

St. Thomas More boys’ tennis

His favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.

His favorite team is ... Illinois.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides tennis is ... boxing.

faces--kiesel
Elijah Kiesel, TR, VG, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

ELIJAH KIESEL

Villa Grove boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Patrick McCaffery.

His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Colts game.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

faces--mojonnier
Eli Mojonnier Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

ELI MOJONNIER

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ track and field

His favorite athlete is ... Mattie Kennel.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

faces--pierce
Patrick Pierce, BB, TUSC, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

PATRICK PIERCE

Tuscola baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Preston Brown.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

