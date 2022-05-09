SADIE BRUGGMAN
Fisher girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma State.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Olympic track meet.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
ADDY CHANDLER
Iroquois West softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
ALLISON DECK
Urbana softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cat Osterman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
RAEGAN GOODING
Watseka girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
JOSH GOULDING
Armstrong-Potomac boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Matthew Boling.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
BRANDON HOOD
St. Thomas More boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... boxing.
ELIJAH KIESEL
Villa Grove boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick McCaffery.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Colts game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
ELI MOJONNIER
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mattie Kennel.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
PATRICK PIERCE
Tuscola baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Preston Brown.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.