MALLORI FAIRLEY
Iroquois West volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball
ANDREW FERGUSON
Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... wrestling
GAVIN MECHLING
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Neymar
➜ His favorite sports team is ... Manchester City F.C.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... track and field
CHICO WILSON
Urbana boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Virgil van Dijk
➜ His favorite sports team is ... Everton F.C.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... 2012 El Clasico
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... football