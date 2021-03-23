Listen to this article

MALLORI FAIRLEY

Iroquois West volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Cubs game

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball

ANDREW FERGUSON

Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... wrestling

GAVIN MECHLING

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Neymar

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Manchester City F.C.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... track and field

CHICO WILSON

Urbana boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Virgil van Dijk

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Everton F.C.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... 2012 El Clasico

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... football

