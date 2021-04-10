Listen to this article

NATE ALLEN

Champaign Central boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Floyd Fisher, 1987 world foursquare champion

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball

MACKENZI BOWLES

ALAH volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Illinois

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic beach volleyball

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

BEN BROWN

Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Hofer

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... golf

DELANEY MELTON

Arcola volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Ole Miss

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball

