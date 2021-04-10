NATE ALLEN
Champaign Central boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Floyd Fisher, 1987 world foursquare champion
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball
MACKENZI BOWLES
ALAH volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Illinois
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic beach volleyball
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball
BEN BROWN
Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Hofer
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... golf
DELANEY MELTON
Arcola volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Ole Miss
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball