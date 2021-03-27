KYLEIGH BLOCK
Villa Grove volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Illinois men’s basketball
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Michael Jordan game
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball
DREW DIESBURG
Paxton-Buckley-Loda football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordy Nelson
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Green Bay Packers
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Rose Bowl game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... baseball
KAYLENN HUNT
Tri-County volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sanya Richards-Ross
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NCAA indoor track and field championships
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... track and field
LEVI YOUHAS
Salt Fork football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball