Listen to this article

KYLEIGH BLOCK

Villa Grove volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Illinois men’s basketball

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Michael Jordan game

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

DREW DIESBURG

Paxton-Buckley-Loda football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordy Nelson

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Green Bay Packers

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Rose Bowl game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... baseball

KAYLENN HUNT

Tri-County volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sanya Richards-Ross

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NCAA indoor track and field championships

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... track and field

LEVI YOUHAS

Salt Fork football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos