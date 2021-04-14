Listen to this article

COLE GABRIELS

Arthur Christian School boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... JaVale McGee

➜ His favorite sports team is ... F.C. Barcelona

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... El Clasico

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball

MARTIN MONDALA

St. Thomas More boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Manny Pacquiao

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Golden State Warriors

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Warriors game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball

JENNA MOZINGO

Blue Ridge volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

SAM RUMMENIE

Urbana boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Marcus Rashford

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Manchester United F.C.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Manchester United vs. Liverpool

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... football

