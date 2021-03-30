Listen to this article

AUDREY KAEB

Cissna Park volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mica Allison

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

EPHRAIM MASALA

Centennial boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Real Madrid C.F.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup

COHEN NEIGHBORS

Monticello boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Herro

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball

SUSIE PICKETT

Arthur Christian School volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a college volleyball match

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... soccer

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos