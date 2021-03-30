AUDREY KAEB
Cissna Park volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mica Allison
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball
EPHRAIM MASALA
Centennial boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo
➜ His favorite sports team is ... Real Madrid C.F.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup
COHEN NEIGHBORS
Monticello boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Herro
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball
SUSIE PICKETT
Arthur Christian School volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a college volleyball match
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... soccer