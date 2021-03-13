Listen to this article

NATHAN KELLEY

Rantoul boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Juventus F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the World Cup

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... hockey

MAGGIE PRITTS

Judah Christian volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jaylyn Freeman

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Trinity International Trojans

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... track and field

TIA RADANAVONG

Urbana volleyball

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

LARVELL WATKINS

Danville football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lamar Jackson

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Baltimore Ravens

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Ravens game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

