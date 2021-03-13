NATHAN KELLEY
Rantoul boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi
➜ His favorite sports team is ... Juventus F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the World Cup
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... hockey
MAGGIE PRITTS
Judah Christian volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jaylyn Freeman
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Trinity International Trojans
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... track and field
TIA RADANAVONG
Urbana volleyball
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball
LARVELL WATKINS
Danville football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lamar Jackson
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Baltimore Ravens
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Ravens game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball