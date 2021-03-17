Listen to this article

BLAKE DULGAR

Argenta-Oreana football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Minnesota Vikings

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a 2021 IHSA football game

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... auto racing

OWEN KNOEBEL

Tri-County football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NFL Combine

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... track and field

LEXI PUETZ

Milford volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... track and field

JENNI SLAGEL

Prairie Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Illinois vs. Illinois State volleyball

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos