BLAKE DULGAR
Argenta-Oreana football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Minnesota Vikings
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a 2021 IHSA football game
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... auto racing
OWEN KNOEBEL
Tri-County football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NFL Combine
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... track and field
LEXI PUETZ
Milford volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... track and field
JENNI SLAGEL
Prairie Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Illinois vs. Illinois State volleyball
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball