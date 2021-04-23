BEAU JONES
Arcola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Baker Mayfield
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Tennessee Titans
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Game 7 of the 2011 World Series
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... baseball
SAM MARCUM
LeRoy football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Seattle Seahawks
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Seahawks game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... bass fishing
ERIC TURNER JR.
Danville football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Seattle Seahawks
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... track and field
GAVIN WORKMAN
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... weightlifting