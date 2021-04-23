Listen to this article

BEAU JONES

Arcola football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Baker Mayfield

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Tennessee Titans

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Game 7 of the 2011 World Series

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... baseball

SAM MARCUM

LeRoy football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Seattle Seahawks

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Seahawks game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... bass fishing

ERIC TURNER JR.

Danville football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Seattle Seahawks

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... track and field

GAVIN WORKMAN

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... weightlifting

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos